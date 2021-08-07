Mater Dei season opener canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests

Mater Dei will have to wait a little bit longer than originally expected to kick off its 2021 football season.

Mater Dei’s season opener against Centennial High School has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests among Centennial players. Two players from Centennial tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting the decision to cancel the game.

“This determination was made as a result of two players testing positive for COVID-19,” the Corona-Norco Unified School District said, per release. “Although these cases were contracted outside of campus, it was determined that the two players did have close contact with two separate cohorts within the football program.”

Mater Dei now has two open dates on its schedule, as the Monarchs recently lost their Sept. 11 matchup with Miliani High School after Hawaii’s decision to delay high school football in the state until all coaches and players receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

If Mater Dei’s schedule remains intact as it currently is, Bruce Rollinson’s team will open its 2021 season against Texas powerhouse Duncanville High School.

