Chet Holmgren headlines 2021 boys McDonald's All American Game roster

McDonald’s announced its final roster for the 44th annual boys McDonald’s All American Game on Tuesday, with top 2021 recruit Chet Holmgren headlining the group.

Jaden Hardy, the No. 2 recruit in the class of 2021 and Duke commit Paolo Banchero, the No. 3 recruit in the class of 2021, are also among the numerous notable names on this year’s McDonald’s All American game roster. You can read the entire roster below:

PF Patrick Baldwin Jr. — Hamilton High School (Wisc.)

C Paolo Banchero — O’Dea High School (Wash.)

C Nate Bittle — Prolific Prep (Calif.)

SF Kendall Brown — Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.)

SG Kobe Bufkin — Grand Rapids Christian High School (Mich.)

PG Kennedy Chandler — Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.)

SG Max Christie — Rolling Meadows High School (Ill.)

C Daimion Collins — Atlanta High School (Texas)

PG J.D. Davison — Calhoun High School (Ala.)

PF Moussa Diabate — IMG Academy (Fla.)

PF Michael Foster — Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.)

C Jackson Grant — Olympia High School (Wash.)

SF A.J. Griffin — Archbishop Stepinac High School (N.Y.)

SG Jaden Hardy — Coronado High School (Nev.)

PG Nolan Hickman — Wasatch Academy (Utah)

C Chet Holmgren — Minnehaha Academy (Minn.)

SF Caleb Houstan — Montverde Academy (Fla.)

SF Harrison Ingram — St. Mark’s School (Texas)

SG Trevor Keels — Paul VI High School (Va.)

SG Aminu Mohammed — Greenwood Laboratory School (Mo.)

PG Daeshaun Ruffin — Callaway High School (Miss.)

PG Hunter Sallis — Millard North High School (Neb.)

PF Jabari Smith — Sandy Creek High School (Ga.)

SF Peyton Watson — Long Beach Polytechnic High School (Calif.)

The University of Michigan boasts the most commits (three) of the roster, as Burfkin, Diabate and Ingram are all committed to the Wolverines.

The 44th McDonald’s All American game will not take place due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic after consultation with health and safety experts. Instead, the 48 players (24 boys, 24 girls) will be honored virtually.

“These young men and women are so special and have accomplished remarkable feats over the past four years,” said Joe Wootten, McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee Chairman. “It is

our honor to continue investing in and supporting the next generation of basketball stars.”

Visit mcdaag.com and follow @McDAAG Twitter and Instagram for all the latest and most exclusive McDonald’s All American Games news