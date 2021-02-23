Azzi Fudd headlines 2021 girls McDonald's All American game roster

McDonald’s announced its final roster for the 44th annual girls McDonald’s All American Game on Tuesday, with top 2021 recruit and UConn commit Azzi Fudd headlining the group.

You can read the entire 2021 girls McDonald’s All American game roster below:

W Destiny Adams — Manchester Township High School (N.J.)

P Clarice Akunwafo — Rolling Hills Preparatory (Calif.)

G Sonia Citron — Ursuline High School (N.Y.)

P Maryam Dauda — Bentonville High School (Ark.)

F Amari DeBerry — Williamsville South High School (N.Y.)

W Brooke Demetre — Mater Dei High School (Calif.)

G Caroline Ducharme — Noble & Greenough School (Mass.)

F Sania Feagin — Forest Park High School (Ga.)

G Azzi Fudd — St. John’s College High School (D.C.)

G Aubryanna Hall — Wayne High School (Ohio)

PG Rori Harmon — Cypress Creek High School (Texas)

F Jillian Hollingshead — McEachern High School (Ga.)

PG Kyndall Hunter — Cypress Creek High School (Texas)

F Okikola Iriafen — Harvard Westlake High School (Calif.)

PG Raven Johnson — Westlake High School (Ga.)

G Greta Kampschroeder — Naperville North High School (Ill.)

W Teonni Key — Cary High School (N.C.)

G Rayah Marshall — Lynwood High School (Calif.)

PG Kayla McPherson — Madison County High School (Ga.)

F Aaliyah Moore — Moore High School (Okla.)

G Reigan Richardson — Cannon School (N.C.)

G Saniya Rivers — Eugene Ashley High School (N.C.)

G Payton Verhulst — Bishop Meige High School (Kan.)

W Jersey Wolfenbarger — Northside High School (Ark.)

The University of South Carolina boasts the most commits of the roster (four), as Feagin, Hall, Johnson and Rivers are all committed to the Gamecocks. California and Georgia are the most represented states on the roster, as four girls reside in the two states.

The 44th McDonald’s All American game will not take place due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic after consultation with health and safety experts. Instead, the 48 players (24 boys, 24 girls) will be honored virtually.

“These young men and women are so special and have accomplished remarkable feats over the past four years,” said Joe Wootten, McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee Chairman. “It is

our honor to continue investing in and supporting the next generation of basketball stars.”

