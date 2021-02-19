McDonald's All American game nominees announced

McDonald’s announced the nominations of more than 700 girls and boys high school basketball players for the 44th annual McDonald’s All American game Thursday.

The final team roster of 48 players will be named at the end of February. However, the game itself will not take place due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic after consultation with health and safety experts. Instead, the 48 players will be honored virtually.

“Even during an unprecedented year, we were so impressed seeing high school athletes continuing to celebrate the game we all love, while making an impact both on and off the court,” said Joe Wootten, McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee Chairman. “Recognizing that many of these student-athletes had their senior seasons altered or shortened, we wanted to honor them for their skill and dedication to the game of basketball.

“While we’re disappointed, we can’t hold an in-person Games this year, that does not take away from the accomplishments of this class and they will forever be a part of the legendary group of past and present McDonald’s All Americans.”

Nominations for the McDonald’s All American game were spread across the country as usual. 87 nominees are Texas natives, while 58 live in Florida and 57 are from California. A complete list of 2021 McDonald’s All American Games Nominees is available at mcdaag.com.

