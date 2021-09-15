McDonald's All American games returning to Chicago in 2022

Like many things, the 2021 McDonald’s All-American games were lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That won’t be the case again in 2022, as it was announced Wednesday that the McDonald’s All-American games are returning to Chicago for its 45th anniversary. The games will be held at Wintrust Arena, home to the DePaul Blue Demons and the Chicago Sky of the WNBA.

Chicago previously hosted the boys and girls McDonald’s All-American games in 1982 and then from 2011-2017.

“No city has as much Games’ history, so it’s only right that we return to Chicago for our 45 the anniversary,” McDonald’s USA senior director of cultural engagement Elizabeth Campbell said, per release. “Its special to think about the impact the Games have had over all these years – whether it’s for the athletes, their local communities, Ronald McDonald House Charities and the families that are supported by the organization.”

In-person games are being planned with “the health and safety of players, spectators and staff” as a top priority. Updates on the selection process and the boys and girls games can be expected “over the next few months.”

