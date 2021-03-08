Miami Marlins launch 'Sports Can Battle Racism' student-athlete initiative

The Miami Marlins are doing their part in taking a stand against racial and social injustices in the United States.

In conjunction with the Miami Marlins Foundation, the Marlins launched their new “Sports Can Battle Racism” curriculum for student-athletes in partnership with the national non-profit Positive Coaching Alliance (PCA). The Marlins have also invested to become an official partner of PCA’s Sports Can Battle Racism nationwide initiative.

The goal of Sports Can Battle Racism is to use the PCA’s platform to “facilitate conversation, amplify voices and influence change.” Participants in the program will be provided with tools to properly respond to racism, creating safe environments where all people can be involved and action steps to combat racism on their teams. The program will be implemented against South Florida.

“At the Miami Marlins, we are committed to a culture that celebrates diversity, equity and inclusion,” Marlins CEO Derek Jeter said, per release. “With the launch of this program and the collaboration with Positive Coaching Alliance, we are hoping to create productive conversations and development among our future leaders that result in true change. We want to get to a point where diversity isn’t something to be celebrated — it’s expected.

Sports Can Battle Racism’s 75-minute virtual workshop is intended for high school and above-aged athletes of all sports in all communities. The workshops are led by certified PCA trainers and provide historical background on how sports have been used to battle racism while also equipping participants with a better understanding of identity and personal bias.

“Sports is an arena where youth from all walks of life come together, presenting a unique opportunity to create a truly empathetic environment where all participants learn to respect one another’s background, differences and commonality,” said Jason Sacks, PCA Executive Vice President for Business Development and Philanthropy.

Additional information and the registration form for the Sports Can Battle Racism program for student-athletes can be found at Marlins.com/PCA.