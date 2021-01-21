Miami offers scholarships to sons of Edgerrin James, Jason Taylor and Rick Ross

Miami’s football program is no stranger to going after big-name recruits — especially the ones with celebrity pedigree.

The Hurricanes extended scholarship offers to the sons of NFL Hall of Famers Edgerrin James and Jason Taylor, as well as the son of famed rapper Rick Ross. Eden James and Mason Taylor are both class of 2022 recruits, while William Roberts, Ross’s son, is a class of 2024 prospect.

Like his father, James stars at running back and posted 751 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on only 82 carries for Port St. Lucie (Fla.) Treasure Coast. James also holds an offer from Howard, according to 247Sports.

Taylor caught six passes for 133 yards playing tight end for St. Thomas Aquinas as a junior. Per 247Sports, FIU, Illinois and Syracuse have also offered the 2022 prospect. His older brother, Isaiah, recently committed to Arizona.

Roberts played on the varsity level as a freshman, featuring on St. Thomas Aquinas’ offensive line on its journey to a state championship. Although his father never pursued a professional career, football throughout Roberts’ blood, as Ross attended Albany State on a football scholarship. Roberts also added an offer from Syracuse on Wednesday.