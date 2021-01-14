Michigan high school basketball start date delayed

Michigan high school basketball players are going to have to wait a little bit longer than originally expected to begin their 2021 season.

After Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Wednesday announcement allowing indoor exercise classes and certain non-contact indoor sports to take place beginning this weekend, the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) re-shuffled its schedule and released new information on its plans to proceed with winter sports.

Boys and girls basketball, competitive cheerleading, hockey and wrestling can begin practice this Saturday, with expected competition for the sports to begin on Feb. 1. The MHSAA plans on adjusting state tournament scheduled for sports impacted by the decision, with dates to be announced in the near future.

Competition for boys swimming and diving, girls swimming and diving, boys and girls bowling and gymnastics remained slated to start as originally scheduled. Swimming and diving will begin on Jan. 22, while the other sports will start their season three days later on Jan. 25. Gymnastics and swimming and diving student-athletes must wear masks except when they are actively participating.

“We are glad to have three more sports join skiing in returning to full activity, but we understand the disappointment and frustration on the part of our athletes and coaches whose sports are not yet able to restart completely,” MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl said, per the Detroit Free Press. “We will continue to adjust schedules to provide all of our winter teams as substantial an experience this season as possible, as part of our greater plan this school year to play all three seasons to conclusion.”

Boys and girls skiing in Michigan have been participating in competition since December.