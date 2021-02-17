Mikey Williams predicted to land at North Carolina Central

Mikey Williams still has a couple of years before he wraps up his high school basketball career and ascends to either the college or professional ranks, but a decision on his future could be coming soon.

Williams listed Alabama State, Arizona State, Hampton, Kansas, Memphis, North Carolina Central, San Diego State, Tennessee State, Texas Southern and USC in his top 10 during the summer and hinted at committing at the end of his sophomore season. One of those schools seems to have a leg up over the others in Williams’ recruitment, as 247Sports recruiting analyst Travis Branham projected the five-star combo guard to land at North Carolina Central on Wednesday.

“He has built a strong bond with NC Central head coach LeVelle Moton and for a trend-setter such as Williams, going off the beaten path away from the nation’s top programs would be fitting,” Branham said. “I have placed my Crystal Ball with a confidence level of seven in favor of the Eagles in Williams’ current home state of North Carolina.”

Williams spoke highly over North Carolina Central during the summer, praising Moton for the work he has done with the program. North Carolina Central has made the NCAA Tournament four times under Moton’s watch and the 46-year-old has a 211-152 record in 12 seasons with the Eagles.

“My boy LeVelle [Moton], his whole culture resonates, it’s crazy,” Williams told Branham in August. “I used to live in North Carolina, I love NC Central, I love them a lot. Me and LeVelle are real cool, I lived in North Carolina and I’m comfortable with it out there.”

Williams is one of the most high-profile players in a loaded 2023 recruiting class, ranking No. 2 overall in the class according to 247Sports. His scouting report reads: