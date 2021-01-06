Minnesota to allow fans at winter high school sports

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday that fans will be allowed to attend youth and high school sports games when they resume next week, per the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Walz’s updated order mandates that venues must limit capacity to 25%, following limits for both indoor and outdoor sporting events. Up to 150 people can attend indoor events such as basketball and hockey games, while up to 250 people can attend outdoor events.

High school sports practices in Minnesota resumed Monday. Games have been approved to begin on Jan. 14 and the use of masks will continue to be required.