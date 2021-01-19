Montverde Academy extends winning streak to 40 at St. James NBIC Invitational

Montverde Academy is no stranger to taking down top competition, and it continued to do so at the St. James NBIC Invitational over the weekend.

With wins over Oak Hill Academy, IMG Academy and Wasatch Academy, Montverde extended its winning streak to a whopping 40 games. The Eagles manhandled Oak Hill on Friday night, narrowly defeated IMG in a nationally televised affair on Sunday and had their way with Wasatch on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Montverde led Oak Hill 34-27 at halftime before putting the game away with a dominant 28-9 third quarter. Montverde continued to dominate in the fourth as well, posting 31 points en route to a dominant victory.

RELATED: No. 1 2021 recruit Chet Holmgren will choose a college

Montverde’s primetime matchup with IMG Academy lived up to its lofty expectations, going down to the wire in a back and forth affair. Five-star power forward and Michigan signee led the Eagles with 16 points, while five-star center Jalen Duren, the No. 2 player in the class of 2022, stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, eight rebounds and five blocks.

Duren picked up where he left off against IMG when Montverde played Wasatch Academy on Monday, registering 18 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in a 70-59 win.

Montverde will look to push its winning streak to 41 at home against Lake Placid on Jan. 23.