Montverde Academy basketball reloading with transfers

Montverde Academy is one of the few high school basketball programs in the country that reloads every offseason instead of going through a rebuild when hit by heavy graduation losses.

That has once again been the case this offseason, as Montverde Academy has recently welcomed some top-end talent into its program after watching the likes of DaRon Homes (Houston), Caleb Houstan (Michigan), Langston Love (Baylor) and Ryan Nembhard (Creighton) graduate.

Forwards Omaha Biliew and Kwame Evans Jr. and guard Skyy Clark have all left their respective high school programs to join legendary head coach Kevin Boyle at Montverde. Clark, a Kentucky commit, is the No. 11 recruit in the class of 2022, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Biliew and Evans Jr. are both class of 2023 recruits. The 6-foot-8, 190-pound Evans Jr. is the No. 5 recruit in the class, while Biliew checks in at No. 6 in the rankings. Biliew transferred to Montverde after spending last year at Waukee High School in Iowa. Evans Jr. played last season at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute in Maryland.

Montverde could lose one of its best players in Jalen Duren, the No. 2 recruit in the class of 2022, if he chooses to reclassify into 2021, but the cupboard is most definitely full for Boyle and company. With Biliew, Clark and Evans Jr. joining a roster that already features Jalen Hood-Schifino, Malik Reneau and Dariq Whitehead, Montverde is in a good position to defend its national title next season.

