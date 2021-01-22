Mount Notre Dame High School basketball team wins 60th straight game

Montverde Academy is not the only high school basketball program in the country currently boasting an impressive winning streak.

Mount Notre Dame High School’s girls basketball team won its 60th straight game Thursday night, defeating visiting Mercy McAuley High School by a final score of 73-40. The win pushed Mount Notre Dame into fourth on the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s (OHSA) girls basketball all-time consecutive wins list, which includes postseason victories.

“It’s pretty amazing,” Mount Notre Dame coach Dr. Scott Rogers said, per ABC WCPO Cincinnati. “If you sit down and think about it which I try not to do – you need to win a couple games maybe you shouldn’t win and you need to be lucky and we’ve had some of that. But, we’ve also had really good players that have played really well that have been part of a successful run.”

Mount Notre Dame is now two wins away from tying Lima Bath High School’s 62-game winning streak, which ranks third in state history. Mount Notre Dame had been tied with Kalida High School at 59 consecutive wins entering Thursday night.

Mount Notre Dame’s win streak began on Jan. 17, 2019. Its last loss came on Jan. 14, 2019. The Ohio state record list requires a minimum of 50 consecutive wins.

