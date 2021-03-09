USA Today Sports

Azzi Fudd, Raven Johnson headline Naismith girls' All-America teams

Girls Basketball

By March 9, 2021 12:01 pm

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced its high school girls’ All-America teams Tuesday, with Azzi Fudd and Raven Johnson, the top-two recruits in the class of 2021, headlining the group of players as first-team selections.

Saniya Rivers, the No. 3 recruit in the class of 2021, and Sania Feagin, the No. 4 recruit in the class of 2021, are also among the numerous notable names selected to Naismith’s All-America teams. You can read the three teams and honorable mention selections below.

First Team

  • F Sania Feagin — Forest Park High School (Ga.)
  • G Azzi Fudd — St. John’s College High School (D.C.)
  • G Raven Johnson — Westlake High School (Ga.)
  • F Aaliyah Moore — Moore High School (Okla.)
  • Jersey Wolfenbarger — Northside High School (Ark.)

Second Team

  • F Maryam Dauda — Bentonville High School (Ark.)
  • G Rori Harmon — Cypress Creek High School (Texas)
  • G Kyndall Hunter — Cypress Creek High School (Texas)
  • G Saniya Rivers — Eugene Ashley High School (N.C.)
  • G Payton Verhulst — Bishop Meige High School (Kan.)

Third Team

  • W Destiny Adams — Manchester Township High School (N.J.)
  • F Janiah Barker — Tampa Bay Tech High School (Fla.)
  • F Amari DeBerry — Williamsville South High School (N.Y.)
  • G Caroline Ducharme — Noble & Greenough School (Mass.)
  • G Kayla McPherson — Madison County High School (Ga.)

Honorable Mention

  • C Lauren Betts — Grandview High School (Colo.)
  • G Taylor Bigby — Centennial High School (Nev.)
  • C Isuneh Brady — Cathedral Catholic (Calif.)
  • G KK Bransford — Mt. Notre Dame (Ohio)
  • F Timea Gardiner — Freemont High School (Utah)
  • G O’Mariah Gordon — Braden River High School (Fla.)
  • G Aubryanna Hall — Wayne High School (Ohio)
  • F Jillian Hollingshead — McEachern High School (Ga.)
  • G Greta Kampschroeder — Naperville North High School (Ill.)
  • W Teonni Key — Cary High School (N.C.)
  • W Meg Newman — North Central High School (Ind.)
  • W Ayanna Patterson — Homestead High School (Ind.)
  • F Sara Puckett — Muscle Shoals High School (Ala.)
  • G Kiki Rice — Sidwell Friends High School (D.C.)
  • G Reigan Richardson — Cannon School (N.C.)

