Azzi Fudd, Raven Johnson headline Naismith girls' All-America teams

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced its high school girls’ All-America teams Tuesday, with Azzi Fudd and Raven Johnson, the top-two recruits in the class of 2021, headlining the group of players as first-team selections.

Saniya Rivers, the No. 3 recruit in the class of 2021, and Sania Feagin, the No. 4 recruit in the class of 2021, are also among the numerous notable names selected to Naismith’s All-America teams. You can read the three teams and honorable mention selections below.

First Team

F Sania Feagin — Forest Park High School (Ga.)

G Azzi Fudd — St. John’s College High School (D.C.)

G Raven Johnson — Westlake High School (Ga.)

F Aaliyah Moore — Moore High School (Okla.)

Jersey Wolfenbarger — Northside High School (Ark.)

Second Team

F Maryam Dauda — Bentonville High School (Ark.)

G Rori Harmon — Cypress Creek High School (Texas)

G Kyndall Hunter — Cypress Creek High School (Texas)

G Saniya Rivers — Eugene Ashley High School (N.C.)

G Payton Verhulst — Bishop Meige High School (Kan.)

Third Team

W Destiny Adams — Manchester Township High School (N.J.)

F Janiah Barker — Tampa Bay Tech High School (Fla.)

F Amari DeBerry — Williamsville South High School (N.Y.)

G Caroline Ducharme — Noble & Greenough School (Mass.)

G Kayla McPherson — Madison County High School (Ga.)

Honorable Mention