Azzi Fudd, Raven Johnson headline Naismith girls' All-America teams

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced its high school girls’ All-America teams Tuesday, with Azzi Fudd and Raven Johnson, the top-two recruits in the class of 2021, headlining the group of players as first-team selections.
Saniya Rivers, the No. 3 recruit in the class of 2021, and Sania Feagin, the No. 4 recruit in the class of 2021, are also among the numerous notable names selected to Naismith’s All-America teams. You can read the three teams and honorable mention selections below.
First Team
- F Sania Feagin — Forest Park High School (Ga.)
- G Azzi Fudd — St. John’s College High School (D.C.)
- G Raven Johnson — Westlake High School (Ga.)
- F Aaliyah Moore — Moore High School (Okla.)
- Jersey Wolfenbarger — Northside High School (Ark.)
Second Team
- F Maryam Dauda — Bentonville High School (Ark.)
- G Rori Harmon — Cypress Creek High School (Texas)
- G Kyndall Hunter — Cypress Creek High School (Texas)
- G Saniya Rivers — Eugene Ashley High School (N.C.)
- G Payton Verhulst — Bishop Meige High School (Kan.)
Third Team
- W Destiny Adams — Manchester Township High School (N.J.)
- F Janiah Barker — Tampa Bay Tech High School (Fla.)
- F Amari DeBerry — Williamsville South High School (N.Y.)
- G Caroline Ducharme — Noble & Greenough School (Mass.)
- G Kayla McPherson — Madison County High School (Ga.)
Honorable Mention
- C Lauren Betts — Grandview High School (Colo.)
- G Taylor Bigby — Centennial High School (Nev.)
- C Isuneh Brady — Cathedral Catholic (Calif.)
- G KK Bransford — Mt. Notre Dame (Ohio)
- F Timea Gardiner — Freemont High School (Utah)
- G O’Mariah Gordon — Braden River High School (Fla.)
- G Aubryanna Hall — Wayne High School (Ohio)
- F Jillian Hollingshead — McEachern High School (Ga.)
- G Greta Kampschroeder — Naperville North High School (Ill.)
- W Teonni Key — Cary High School (N.C.)
- W Meg Newman — North Central High School (Ind.)
- W Ayanna Patterson — Homestead High School (Ind.)
- F Sara Puckett — Muscle Shoals High School (Ala.)
- G Kiki Rice — Sidwell Friends High School (D.C.)
- G Reigan Richardson — Cannon School (N.C.)