Emoni Bates, Chet Holmgren headline Naismith boys' All-America teams

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced its high school boys’ All-America teams Tuesday, with top 2021 recruit Chet Holmgren and top 2022 recruit Emoni Bates headlining the group of players as first-team selections.

Jaden Hardy, the No. 2 recruit in the class of 2021, and Duke commit Paolo Banchero, the No. 3 recruit in the class of 2021, are also among the numerous notable names selected to Naismith’s All-America teams. You can read the three teams and honorable mention selections below.

First Team

F Paolo Banchero — O’Dea High School (Wash.)

F Emoni Bates — Ypsi Prep Academy (Mich.)

G Jaden Hardy — Coronado High School (Nev.)

C Chet Holmgren — Minnehaha Academy (Minn.)

F Jabari Smith — Sandy Creek High School (Ga.)

Second Team

G Kennedy Chandler — Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.)

G J.D. Davison — Calhoun High School (Ala.)

C Jalen Duren — Montverde Academy (Fla.)

F Caleb Houstan — Montverde Academy (Fla.)

G Hunter Sallis — Millard North High School (Neb.)

Third Team

F Kendall Brown — Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.)

F Daimion Collins — Atlanta High School (Texas)

F Michael Foster — Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.)

F A.J. Griffin — Archbishop Stepinac High School (N.Y.)

F Harrison Ingram — St. Mark’s School (Texas)

Honorable Mention