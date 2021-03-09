Emoni Bates, Chet Holmgren headline Naismith boys' All-America teams

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced its high school boys’ All-America teams Tuesday, with top 2021 recruit Chet Holmgren and top 2022 recruit Emoni Bates headlining the group of players as first-team selections.
Jaden Hardy, the No. 2 recruit in the class of 2021, and Duke commit Paolo Banchero, the No. 3 recruit in the class of 2021, are also among the numerous notable names selected to Naismith’s All-America teams. You can read the three teams and honorable mention selections below.
First Team
- F Paolo Banchero — O’Dea High School (Wash.)
- F Emoni Bates — Ypsi Prep Academy (Mich.)
- G Jaden Hardy — Coronado High School (Nev.)
- C Chet Holmgren — Minnehaha Academy (Minn.)
- F Jabari Smith — Sandy Creek High School (Ga.)
Second Team
- G Kennedy Chandler — Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.)
- G J.D. Davison — Calhoun High School (Ala.)
- C Jalen Duren — Montverde Academy (Fla.)
- F Caleb Houstan — Montverde Academy (Fla.)
- G Hunter Sallis — Millard North High School (Neb.)
Third Team
- F Kendall Brown — Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.)
- F Daimion Collins — Atlanta High School (Texas)
- F Michael Foster — Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.)
- F A.J. Griffin — Archbishop Stepinac High School (N.Y.)
- F Harrison Ingram — St. Mark’s School (Texas)
Honorable Mention
- F Patrick Baldwin Jr. — Hamilton High School (Wisc.)
- G Tamar Bates — IMG Academy (Fla.)
- C Nate Bittle — Prolific Prep (Calif.)
- G Max Christie — Rolling Meadows High School (Ill.)
- F Matt Cleveland — Pace Academy (Ga.)
- F Moussa Diabate — IMG Academy (Fla.)
- G Keyonte George — iSchool Entrepenurical Academy (Texas)
- G Scoot Henderson — Kell High School (Ga.)
- G Nolan Hickman — Wasatch Academy (Utah)
- G Trevor Keels — Paul VI High School (Va.)
- G Aminu Mohammed — Greenwood Laboratory School (Mo.)
- G D.J. Wagner — Camden High School (N.J.)
- G TyTy Washington — AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.)
- F Peyton Watson — Long Beach Polytechnic High School (Calif.)
- G Mikey Williams — Lake Norman Christian School (N.C.)