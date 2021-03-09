USA Today Sports

Emoni Bates, Chet Holmgren headline Naismith boys' All-America teams

Boys Basketball

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced its high school boys’ All-America teams Tuesday, with top 2021 recruit Chet Holmgren and top 2022 recruit Emoni Bates headlining the group of players as first-team selections.

Jaden Hardy, the No. 2 recruit in the class of 2021, and Duke commit Paolo Banchero, the No. 3 recruit in the class of 2021, are also among the numerous notable names selected to Naismith’s All-America teams. You can read the three teams and honorable mention selections below.

First Team

  • F Paolo Banchero — O’Dea High School (Wash.)
  • F Emoni Bates — Ypsi Prep Academy (Mich.)
  • G Jaden Hardy — Coronado High School (Nev.)
  • C Chet Holmgren — Minnehaha Academy (Minn.)
  • F Jabari Smith — Sandy Creek High School (Ga.)

Second Team

  • G Kennedy Chandler — Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.)
  • G J.D. Davison — Calhoun High School (Ala.)
  • C Jalen Duren — Montverde Academy (Fla.)
  • F Caleb Houstan — Montverde Academy (Fla.)
  • G Hunter Sallis — Millard North High School (Neb.)

Third Team

  • F Kendall Brown — Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.)
  • F Daimion Collins — Atlanta High School (Texas)
  • F Michael Foster — Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.)
  • F A.J. Griffin — Archbishop Stepinac High School (N.Y.)
  • F Harrison Ingram — St. Mark’s School (Texas)

Honorable Mention

  • F Patrick Baldwin Jr. — Hamilton High School (Wisc.)
  • G Tamar Bates — IMG Academy (Fla.)
  • C Nate Bittle — Prolific Prep (Calif.)
  • G Max Christie — Rolling Meadows High School (Ill.)
  • F Matt Cleveland — Pace Academy (Ga.)
  • F Moussa Diabate — IMG Academy (Fla.)
  • G Keyonte George — iSchool Entrepenurical Academy (Texas)
  • G Scoot Henderson — Kell High School (Ga.)
  • G Nolan Hickman — Wasatch Academy (Utah)
  • G Trevor Keels — Paul VI High School (Va.)
  • G Aminu Mohammed — Greenwood Laboratory School (Mo.)
  • G D.J. Wagner — Camden High School (N.J.)
  • G TyTy Washington — AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.)
  • F Peyton Watson — Long Beach Polytechnic High School (Calif.)
  • G Mikey Williams — Lake Norman Christian School (N.C.)

