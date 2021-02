National Signing Day Final Tracker: Where the Top 50 recruits signed

With National Signing Day in the books, it’s time to take a look at where some of college football’s elite recruits landed.

Top recruit Korey Foreman decided to stay home and sign with USC, while J.T. Tuimoloau, the No. 3 recruit in the class of 2021 according to 247Sports’ industry-generated composite rankings, has yet to settle on a school. Other than Tuimoloau, every other top recruit signed either during the Early Signing Period or on National Signing Day Wednesday, marking the beginning of what figures to be storied college football careers.

Without further ado, here is a look at where each Top 50 recruit signed.

