Report: NCAA committee to recommend lifting recruiting 'dead period' in June

It has now been more than a year since the COVID-19 pandemic drastically altered the sports landscape, but there could be some reason for hope on the horizon for high school football recruits across the United States.

According to CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd, the NCAA Football Oversight Committee is planning to recommend later this week that the recruiting dead period transition to a “quiet period” beginning on June 1. If the NCAA does indeed lift its dead period and transitions into a quiet period, college football programs could once again host recruits on campus and host camps — something they have not been able to do since last March.

Per Dodd, a high-ranking NCAA Council member said that it seems “pretty likely” that the dead period will be lifted in June if COVID-19 cases around the country continue to decline. The NCAA recently announced the extension of its dead period through May 31 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“During a dead period a college coach may not have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents, and may not watch student-athletes compete or visit their high schools,” the NCAA website says. “Coaches may write and telephone student-athletes or their parents during a dead period.

The COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing NCAA dead period have had a profound impact on college recruiting — especially in basketball and football. Many 2021 football and basketball recruits were left with no choice but to sign with the school of their choosing without having ever visited their campus or facilities in person. With in-person restrictions in place, coaches and recruits have been limited to FaceTime and Zoom calls.

