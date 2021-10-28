NFCA Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll: Week 10

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lutheran claimed its first Colorado state 3A title in just its second season of existence to wrap a perfect season and lock in the No. 2 spot behind fellow unbeaten Skutt Catholic in the NFCA Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll.

The (29-0) Lions, who will not graduate anyone when they move to 4A next season, feasted on their competition this year, outscoring opponents 388-23, including 52-3 over their final four games. Lutheran actually fell behind 2-0 in the first inning of the 3A final against University before scoring 13 unanswered runs.

Top-ranked Skutt Catholic (33-0) wrapped up the first perfect season in the 25-year history of Nebraska’s Class B two weeks ago, in a state final that lasted just three innings due to the run rule.

Elsewhere, No. 3 East Coweta (24-1) returns to action later today in the Georgia state Class 7A Elite Eight, as does 16th-ranked North Gwinnett (27-5-1).

Missouri’s Blue Springs South (29-4), moved up two places this week to No. 4 and continues its state Class 5 play against Francis Howell Central following last week’s 6-2 playoff win over Nixa, while fifth-ranked Washington (30-5) also advanced in Missouri’s state tournament, and has a Class 4 game against Platte County up next.

No. 6 Holy Family (25-4) captured its third Colorado state title in the last four years, defeating D’Evelyn, 10-4, in last Saturday’s final to again move up the rankings. The Tigers are now 95-10 over a four-season stretch.

Legend (25-4) is the lone newcomer to the poll this week at No. 7, after claiming its third Colorado Class 5A crown in the last five seasons. The Titans beat then-No. 4 Horizon in the state semis, and rolled past Columbine, 8-0, in the championship.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the NFCA Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality and strength of schedule. Five states — Colorado, Georgia, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Missouri — play a fall fastpitch schedule, while Iowa plays a summer schedule.

NFCA Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll – Oct. 28, 2021

Rank | Team | 2021 Record | Previous Rank

1. Skutt Catholic (Neb.): 33-0 – PR: 1

2. Lutheran (Colo.): 25-0 – PR: 2

3. East Coweta (Ga.): 24-1 – PR: 3

4. Blue Springs South (Mo.): 29-4 – PR: 6

5. Washington (Mo.): 30-5 – PR: 8

6. Holy Family (Colo.): 25-4 – PR: 10

7. Legend (Colo.): 25-4 – PR: NR

8. Horizon (Colo.): 27-2 – PR: 4

9. Fossil Ridge (Colo.): 24-4 – PR: 5

10. Rockwood Summit (Mo.): 28-3 – PR: 9

11. Eureka (Mo.): 25-2 – PR: 11

12. Southmoore (Okla.): 33-6 – PR: 12

13. Hastings (Neb.): 35-6 – PR: 13

14. Piedmont (Okla.): 35-7 – PR: 14

15. Washington (Okla.): 35-5 – PR: 15

16. North Gwinnett (Ga.): 27-5-1 – PR: 16

17. Lincoln Southwest (Neb.): 40-6 – PR: 17

18. Assumption (Iowa): 40-3 – PR: 18

19. Farmington (Mo.): 30-7 – PR: 19

20. Gretna (Neb.): 29-7 – PR: 20

21. Omaha Marian (Neb.): 24-7 – PR: 21

22. Silo (Okla.): 36-7 – PR: 22

23. North Linn (Iowa): 42-6 – PR: 23

24. Fort Dodge (Iowa): 38-4 – PR: 24

25. Newell-Fonda (Iowa): 38-4 – PR: 25

Dropped out:

Pueblo South (Colo.)

