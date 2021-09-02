NFCA Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll: Week 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four new teams joined the NFCA Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll this week, including three in the first six spots in the rankings.

Meanwhile, Nebraska’s Skutt Catholic remained perfect, adding five more victories to its ledger to stay firmly in the No. 1 position for a second straight week. The (7-0) Skyhawks scored three wins on Saturday alone, by a combined score of 28-1.

Oklahoma’s Dewey (12-0), Colorado’s Lutheran (10-0) and Missouri’s Rockwood Summit (7-0) are newcomers in the No. 2, No. 5 and No. 6 spots, respectively, while unbeaten Troy-Buchanan (5-0) is the other fresh face this week — and the second from the Show-Me State — at No. 16.

In all, there are seven undefeated teams in the poll this week, and seven more with just one loss.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the NFCA Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality and strength of schedule. Five states — Colorado, Georgia, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Missouri — play a fall fastpitch schedule, while Iowa plays a summer schedule.

NFCA Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll – Sept. 2, 2021

Rank | Team | 2021 Record

1. Skutt Catholic (Neb.): 7-0 – PR: 1

2. Dewey (Okla.): 12-0 – PR: NR

3. Hastings (Neb.): 9-0 – PR: 4

4. Fossil Ridge (Colo.): 10-0 – PR: 5

5. Lutheran (Colo.): 10-0 – PR: NR

6. Rockwood Summit (Mo.): 7-0 – PR: NR

7. East Coweta (Ga.): 8-1 – PR: 2

8. Omaha Marian (Neb.): 5-1 – PR: 3

9. Coweta (Okla.): 11-1 – PR: 7

10. Washington (Okla.): 15-1 – PR: 10

11. Piedmont (Okla.): 15-1 – PR: 11

12. Rock Bridge (Mo.): 4-1 – PR: 9

13. Holy Family (Colo.): 4-2 – PR: 8

14. Assumption (Iowa): 40-3 – PR: 12

15. Gretna (Neb.): 9-1 – PR: 20

16. Troy-Buchanan (Mo.): 5-0 – PR: NR

17. Southmoore (Okla.): 8-3 – PR: 6

18. North Linn (Iowa): 42-6 – PR: 14

19. Pocola (Okla.): 18-2 – PR: 15

20. Fort Dodge (Iowa): 38-4 – PR: 16

21. Newell-Fonda (Iowa): 38-4 – PR: 19

22. Harrison (Ga.): 6-2 – PR: 17

23. Western Dubuque (Iowa): 35-7 – PR: 21

24. Cherokee Trail (Colo.): 4-3 – PR: 22

25. North Gwinnett (Ga.): 5-2-1 – PR: 25

Dropped out:

Broomfield (Colo.)

Eaton (Colo.)

Lee’s Summit North (Mo.)

Rock Canyon (Colo.)

