NFCA Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll: Week 3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three more wins strengthened Skutt Catholic’s hold on the top spot in the NFCA Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll. The (10-0) Skyhawks are one of four unbeaten teams remaining — all ranked in the top five.

Oklahoma’s Dewey (19-1) went 7-1 over the last week to maintain the No. 2 position, while Colorado’s Fossil Ridge (11-0) and Lutheran (12-0) are third and fourth, respectively, with Missouri’s Rockwood Summit (9-0) gaining one spot this week to round out the first five.

Perennial Georgia powerhouse East Coweta (10-1) collected two more victories to move up to sixth, while Nebraska’s Hastings (12-1) fell from third to seventh after blowing a seven-run lead in a 11-10 loss on Saturday to five-loss Elkhorn.

Meanwhile, Dewey isn’t the only Oklahoma team that has been rolling recently, as Coweta (14-1), Washington (17-1) and Piedmont (17-1) have combined to win their last 38 games to continue in the nine through 11 spots.

Elsewhere, Missouri’s Blue Springs South (10-2) — a familiar name annually in the poll — makes its 2021 debut at No. 13 after a week in which it routed Lee’s Summit West and split a pair of games with 12th-ranked Rock Bridge (10-2). The other new team in the poll this week is No. 17 Minco (22-3), which has won nine straight and allowed just five runs over that stretch, while scoring 93.

Georgia’s North Gwinnett (10-3-1) was the poll’s biggest mover, gaining seven spots to No. 18, following a 5-1 week. Rough patches knocked both Colorado’s Cherokee Trail (1-2 week) and Missouri’s Troy-Buchanan (five losses and a tie) out of the rankings.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the NFCA Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality and strength of schedule. Five states — Colorado, Georgia, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Missouri — play a fall fastpitch schedule, while Iowa plays a summer schedule.

NFCA Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll – Sept. 9, 2021

Rank | Team | 2021 Record | Previous Rank

1. Skutt Catholic (Neb.): 10-0 – PR: 1

2. Dewey (Okla.): 19-1 – PR: 2

3. Fossil Ridge (Colo.): 11-0 – PR: 4

4. Lutheran (Colo.): 12-0 – PR: 5

5. Rockwood Summit (Mo.): 9-0 – PR: 6

6. East Coweta (Ga.): 10-1 – PR: 7

7. Hastings (Neb.): 12-1 – PR: 3

8. Omaha Marian (Neb.): 9-1 – PR: 8

9. Coweta (Okla.): 14-1 – PR: 9

10. Washington (Okla.): 17-1 – PR: 10

11. Piedmont (Okla.): 17-1 – PR: 11

12. Rock Bridge (Mo.): 10-2 – PR: 12

13. Blue Springs South (Mo.): 10-2 – PR: NR

14. Holy Family (Colo.): 6-2 – PR: 13

15. Assumption (Iowa): 40-3 – PR: 14

16. Gretna (Neb.): 12-2 – PR: 15

17. Minco (Okla.): 22-3 – PR: NR

18. North Gwinnett (Ga.): 10-3-1 – PR: 25

19. Southmoore (Okla.): 10-3 – PR: 17

20. North Linn (Iowa): 42-6 – PR: 18

21. Pocola (Okla.): 18-3 – PR: 19

22. Fort Dodge (Iowa): 38-4 – PR: 20

23. Newell-Fonda (Iowa): 38-4 – PR: 21

24. Harrison (Ga.): 8-3 – PR: 22

25. Western Dubuque (Iowa): 35-7 – PR: 23

Dropped out:

Cherokee Trail (Colo.)

Troy-Buchanan (Mo.)

