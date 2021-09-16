NFCA Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll: Week 4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Skutt Catholic rolled past Norris in its only game this past week to continue its hold on the top spot in the NFCA Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll.

The (11-0) Skyhawks, who have been No. 1 all four weeks of the 2021 poll, will look to continue their winning ways today at home against Pius X and again on Saturday versus Platteview. Dewey (22-1) has been similarly steady at No. 2, with its only blemish a 2-1 loss to Cleveland on Sept. 2.

Meanwhile, there was some movement below the first two in the top 10. Rockwood Summit (16-0) hopped over Colorado’s Fossil Ridge (13-0) and Lutheran (14-0) into the No. 3 spot following a 7-0 week. Coweta (19-1) also advanced two places, to seventh, ahead of Nebraska’s Hastings (16-1) and Omaha Marian (12-2) after a 5-0 week. In the middle of that mix, perennial power East Coweta (13-1) remained sixth, after a pair of shutout wins last Friday — 10-0 over Trinity Christian and 8-0 versus Troup — and Wednesday’s 9-0 victory over Whitewater.

Piedmont (23-1) surged into the top 10 off a 5-0 week, and is in the midst of a 20-game win streak, while fellow Oklahoma school Verdigris (22-1) is the newest addition to the poll in the No. 12 spot. The Cardinals have won 15 straight since a 3-1 loss to Haskell on Aug. 26.

Georgia’s Harrison (10-6) fell out of the rankings after a 2-4 week.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the NFCA Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality and strength of schedule. Five states — Colorado, Georgia, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Missouri — play a fall fastpitch schedule, while Iowa plays a summer schedule.

NFCA Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll – Sept. 16, 2021

Rank | Team | 2021 Record | Previous Rank

1. Skutt Catholic (Neb.): 11-0 – PR: 1

2. Dewey (Okla.): 22-1 – PR: 2

3. Rockwood Summit (Mo.): 16-0 – PR: 5

4. Fossil Ridge (Colo.): 13-0 – PR: 3

5. Lutheran (Colo.): 13-0 – PR: 4

6. East Coweta (Ga.): 13-1 – PR: 6

7. Coweta (Okla.): 19-1 – PR: 9

8. Hastings (Neb.): 16-1 – PR: 7

9. Omaha Marian (Neb.): 12-2 – PR: 8

10. Piedmont (Okla.): 23-1 – PR: 11

11. Washington (Okla.): 25-5 – PR: 10

12. Verdigris (Okla.): 22-1 – PR: NR

13. Rock Bridge (Mo.): 12-3 – PR: 12

14. Blue Springs South (Mo.): 13-2 – PR: 13

15. Gretna (Neb.): 17-2 – PR: 16

16. Holy Family (Colo.): 12-3 – PR: 14

17. Assumption (Iowa): 40-3 – PR: 15

18. North Gwinnett (Ga.): 12-3-1 – PR: 18

19. Southmoore (Okla.): 16-3 – PR: 19

20. Minco (Okla.): 27-4 – PR: 17

21. North Linn (Iowa): 42-6 – PR: 20

22. Pocola (Okla.): 23-4 – PR: 21

23. Fort Dodge (Iowa): 38-4 – PR: 22

24. Newell-Fonda (Iowa): 38-4 – PR: 23

25. Western Dubuque (Iowa): 35-7 – PR: 25

Dropped out:

Harrison (Ga.)

