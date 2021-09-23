NFCA Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll: Week 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Unbeaten Skutt Catholic continued to roll along, going 5-0 over the past week, to continue as the undisputed No. 1 in the NFCA Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll.

The (16-0) Skyhawks defeated Pius X twice and also scored victories over Platteview, Hastings and South Sioux City. They play at Mercy/Brownell-Talbott later today.

Dewey (27-1) also recorded a 5-0 week to keep pace in the second spot, beating Kiefer in its two most recent contests, a pair of high-scoring affairs on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Fossil Ridge, Lutheran and East Coweta each moved up one spot to round out the first five teams. Fossil Ridge and Lutheran are both 15-0 in Colorado, while Georgia power East Coweta (14-1) rolled past Pike County on Wednesday for its seventh straight shutout, which extended its scoreless innings streak to 41.

Elsewhere, Missouri’s trio of Rockwood Summit (sixth, 18-1), Rock Bridge (15th, 18-4) and Blue Springs South (16th, 18-4) all slipped slightly in the rankings following losses. Rockwood Summit’s loss was a 7-6 walkoff at the hands of Eureka (15-1) last Thursday, and the Falcons responded by routing Lindbergh, 17-0, on Monday and ripping Northwest (Cedar Hill), 11-0, on Tuesday.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the NFCA Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality and strength of schedule. Five states — Colorado, Georgia, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Missouri — play a fall fastpitch schedule, while Iowa plays a summer schedule.

NFCA Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll – Sept. 23, 2021

Rank | Team | 2021 Record | Previous Rank

1. Skutt Catholic (Neb.): 16-0 – PR: 1

2. Dewey (Okla.): 27-1 – PR: 2

3. Fossil Ridge (Colo.): 15-0 – PR: 4

4. Lutheran (Colo.): 15-0 – PR: 5

5. East Coweta (Ga.): 14-1 – PR: 6

6. Rockwood Summit (Mo.): 16-1 – PR: 3

7. Verdigris (Okla.): 27-1 – PR: 12

8. Hastings (Neb.): 20-2 – PR: 8

9. Omaha Marian (Neb.): 17-3 – PR: 9

10. Coweta (Okla.): 21-3 – PR: 7

11. Washington (Okla.): 28-3 – PR: 11

12. Piedmont (Okla.): 26-3 – PR: 10

13. Holy Family (Colo.): 14-3 – PR: 16

14. Pocola (Okla.): 30-4 – PR: 22

15. Rock Bridge (Mo.): 18-4 – PR: 13

16. Blue Springs South (Mo.): 18-4 – PR: 14

17. Gretna (Neb.): 20-3 – PR: 15

18. Assumption (Iowa): 40-3 – PR: 17

19. North Gwinnett (Ga.): 12-3-1 – PR: 18

20. Southmoore (Okla.): 21-4 – PR: 19

21. Minco (Okla.): 29-4 – PR: 20

22. North Linn (Iowa): 42-6 – PR: 21

23. Fort Dodge (Iowa): 38-4 – PR: 23

24. Newell-Fonda (Iowa): 38-4 – PR: 24

25. Western Dubuque (Iowa): 35-7 – PR: 25

Dropped out: None

