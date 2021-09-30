NFCA Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll: Week 6

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six more wins kept Skutt Catholic rolling perfectly atop the NFCA Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll, but there was plenty of movement beneath them in the rankings this week.

The (22-0) Skyhawks maintained their strong hold on the No. 1 spot, with wins over Mercy/Brownell-Talbott (last Thursday) and North Star, Fremont and Grand Island (all three Saturday), plus lopsided shutouts over Elkhorn South and Duchesne/Roncalli earlier this week. Skutt returns to action later today at home against Waverly.

Meanwhile, Lutheran (19-0) and East Coweta (18-1) combined to win eight games and move up two places each, taking advantage of losses by Dewey (29-2) and Fossil Ridge (17-2). One of the two teams that beat Fossil Ridge this past week — Horizon (19-1) — enters the poll at No. 7, between fellow newcomers Eureka (sixth) and Pueblo South (eighth) in the top 10.

Eureka (18-1) has kept rolling after beating fifth-ranked Rockwood Summit in a walkoff two weeks ago, while Pueblo South (17-1) has now won 15 straight and outscored opponents 179-25 this year.

On the flip side, losses cost Verdigris (29-2), Hastings (26-4) and Omaha Marian (21-5) seven spots apiece in the poll this week.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the NFCA Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality and strength of schedule. Five states — Colorado, Georgia, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Missouri — play a fall fastpitch schedule, while Iowa plays a summer schedule.

NFCA Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll – Sept. 30, 2021

Rank | Team | 2021 Record | Previous Rank

1. Skutt Catholic (Neb.): 22-0 – PR: 1

2. Lutheran (Colo.): 19-0 – PR: 4

3. East Coweta (Ga.): 18-1 – PR: 5

4. Dewey (Okla.): 29-2 – PR: 2

5. Rockwood Summit (Mo.): 20-2 – PR: 6

6. Eureka (Mo.): 18-1 – PR: NR

7. Horizon (Colo.): 19-1 – PR: NR

8. Pueblo South (Colo.): 17-1 – PR: NR

9. Fossil Ridge (Colo.): 17-2 – PR: 3

10. Washington (Okla.): 32-4 – PR: 11

11. Piedmont (Okla.): 28-4 – PR: 12

12. Gretna (Neb.): 23-3 – PR: 17

13. Holy Family (Colo.): 16-3 – PR: 13

14. Verdigris (Okla.): 29-2 – PR: 7

15. Hastings (Neb.): 26-4 – PR: 8

16. Omaha Marian (Neb.): 21-5 – PR: 9

17. Pocola (Okla.): 32-4 – PR: 14

18. Blue Springs South (Mo.): 22-4 – PR: 16

19. Rock Bridge (Mo.): 22-5 – PR: 15

20. Assumption (Iowa): 40-3 – PR: 18

21. North Gwinnett (Ga.): 16-4-1 – PR: 19

22. Minco (Okla.): 30-4 – PR: 21

23. North Linn (Iowa): 42-6 – PR: 22

24. Fort Dodge (Iowa): 38-4 – PR: 23

25. Newell-Fonda (Iowa): 38-4 – PR: 24

Dropped out:

Coweta (Okla.)

Southmoore (Okla.)

Western Dubuque (Iowa)

