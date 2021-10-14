NFCA Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll: Week 8

LOUISVILLE, Ky. —Skutt Catholic kept up its winning ways, adding a district sweep and two state tournament victories to remain No. 1 in the NFCA Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll for an eighth straight week.

The (31-0) Skyhawks took two games from O’Neill last week, then defeated Norris, 5-1, and rolled past Bennington, 8-1, on Wednesday in state play. Skutt plays 10th-ranked Hastings (34-4) in a winner’s bracket game later today for a berth in Friday’s state final. The Skyhawks are vying to complete the first undefeated season in the 25-year history of Nebraska’s Class B tournament.

Meanwhile, No. 2 Lutheran (23-0) continued its perfect season, defeating Wheat Ridge, 11-2, last Friday. The Lions have a Colorado Class 3A, Region 1 semifinal game against Sand Creek on Saturday, with the winner guaranteed a spot (the two finalists in each region both qualify) in the state tournament.

Defending Georgia state 7A titlist East Coweta (22-1) wrapped up a first-round playoff series on Wednesday, sweeping Brookwood, 5-1 and 9-4. Jaliyah Holmes was again dominant in the circle for the third-ranked Indians, fanning 17 batters for the two games, while Emma Elrod had three homers in the doubleheader.

No. 10 Washington (35-5) claimed one of the Oklahoma state titles that were decided last weekend, routing Coalgate, 12-0, in the Class 3A final, after dispatching Comanche, 10-0, in the semis. Poll newcomer Silo (36-7) is the other ranked Oklahoma state champion, joining the mix this week at No. 21 following Saturday’s 2-1 Class 2A victory over Morrison. The remaining Oklahoma classes open their state quarterfinals today at the USA Softball Hall of Fame complex.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the NFCA Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality and strength of schedule. Five states — Colorado, Georgia, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Missouri — play a fall fastpitch schedule, while Iowa plays a summer schedule.

NFCA Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll – Oct. 14, 2021

Rank | Team | 2021 Record | Previous Rank

1. Skutt Catholic (Neb.): 31-0 – PR: 1

2. Lutheran (Colo.): 23-0 – PR: 2

3. East Coweta (Ga.): 22-1 – PR: 3

4. Rockwood Summit (Mo.): 28-2 – PR: 5

5. Horizon (Colo.): 22-1 – PR: 7

6. Dewey (Okla.): 31-3 – PR: 4

7. Fossil Ridge (Colo.): 20-3 – PR: 9

8. Eureka (Mo.): 25-2 – PR: 6

9. Pueblo South (Colo.): 21-2 – PR: 8

10. Hastings (Neb.): 34-4 – PR: 13

11. Washington (Okla.): 35-5 – PR: 10

12. Gretna (Neb.): 29-5 – PR: 11

13. Blue Springs South (Mo.): 27-4 – PR: 16

14. Verdigris (Okla.): 33-4 – PR: 20

15. Holy Family (Colo.): 19-4 – PR: 12

16. Omaha Marian (Neb.): 24-7 – PR: 14

17. Pocola (Okla.): 35-5 – PR: 17

18. Assumption (Iowa): 40-3 – PR: 17

19. North Gwinnett (Ga.): 22-5-1 – PR: 18

20. Piedmont (Okla.): 32-7 – PR: 21

21. Silo (Okla.): 36-7 – PR: NR

22. Minco (Okla.): 35-5 – PR: 19

23. North Linn (Iowa): 42-6 – PR: 23

24. Fort Dodge (Iowa): 38-4 – PR: 24

25. Newell-Fonda (Iowa): 38-4 – PR: 25

Dropped out:

Rock Bridge (Mo.)

