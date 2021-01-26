NFHS names 2020 high school coaches of the year

The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Coaches Association honored 23 coaches as 2020 coaches of the year on Monday.

According to the NFHS, the 2020 National Coaches of the Year awards recognize coaches who coached during the 2019-20 school year. The NFHS has recognized coaches in both boys and girls sports since 1982. In order to determine the winners, the NFHS has a contact in each state responsible for selecting coach award recipients. In order for a recipient to be considered for national coach of the year honors, a profile form must be completed by the coach or designee and then approved by the executive director (or designee) of the state athletic/activities association.

This year’s national recipients for boys sports are:

Michael Bowler, Lacrosse — Rocky Point (N.Y.)

Douglas Chapman, Tennis — Somerset Berkley Regional (Mass.)

David Halligan, Soccer — Falmouth (Maine)

Douglas Hislop, Wrestling — Imbler (Ore.)

Steve Kanner, Golf — Hamilton (Ariz.)

Douglas Krecklow, Swimming and Diving — Omaha Westside (Neb.)

Ron Murphy, Baseball — Rio Rancho (N.M.)

Robert Palazzo, Track and Field — Classical (R.I.)

Gerry Pannoni, Football — South County (Va.)

Jerry Petitgoue, Basketball — Cuba City (Wis.)

Kevin Ryan, Cross Country — Bellingham (Wash.)

The girls sports recipients are:

Kevin Bordewick, Volleyball — Washburn Rural (Kan.)

Mary Beth Bourgoin, Field Hockey — Winslow (Maine)

Tim Carey, Lacrosse — Hoover (Calif.)

William Clifton, Cross Country — Middletown South (N.J.)

Anne Ellett, Dance/Spirit — Centennial (Ore.)

Stephen Estelle, Soccer — Gateway Regional (Mass.)

Carol Fromuth, Golf — St. Joseph’s Academy (Mo.)

Judith Hehs, Tennis — St. Catherine of Siena Academy (Mich.)

Donna Moir, Basketball — Sacred Heart (Ky.)

Michael Rose, Swimming and Diving — Brookfield East, (Wis.)

Willie Smith, Track and Field — Beachwood (Ohio)

Mary Truesdale, Softball — Sheldon (Calif.)