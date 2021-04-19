No. 1 2021 recruit Chet Holmgren commits to Gonzaga

The top high school basketball recruit in the class of 2021 is officially off the board.

Minnehaha Academy (Minn.) center Chet Holmgren brought an end to his high-profile recruitment Monday, committing to Gonzaga over offers from Georgetown, Memphis, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina and Ohio State, among others. Holmgren is the consensus No. 1 recruit in the class of 2021 across all major recruiting outlets.

Holmgren averaged 21 points and 12.3 rebounds during his senior season, earning Minnesota Mr. Basketball, Naismith Player of the Year, Morgan Wootten Player of the Year and McDonald’s All-American honor. He also led Minnehaha Academy to a Minnesota Class 3A state title, scoring 18 points to go along with 13 rebounds, seven assists and two blocked shots in Minnehaha’s recent championship game win.

“It was a great way to send us (seniors) off into our next part of our journey — whether that’s football for some of our guys, basketball, other things — definitely a great last hoorah for all of us,” Holmgren said, per the Pioneer Press. “We just wanted to make sure that we went out with a bang.”

Entering his senior year, many believed Holmgren would elect to not play college basketball and take his talents directly to the professional ranks. However, Holmgren clarified in January that he was indeed planning on choosing a college before ultimately settling on Gonzaga.

Once he arrives in Spokane, Holmgren will join forces with fellow 2021 five-star recruit Hunter Sallis and an already-loaded Gonzaga roster as the Bulldogs look to contend for a national championship once again next season. With his ability to score at all three levels and function as a rim protector on the defensive end, Holmgren could prove to be the missing link for a Gonzaga team that fell just short of its first national title against Baylor.

“Holmgren is as unique of a prospect as there has ever been in the national recruiting database era,” 247Sports Brandon Jenkins said in his scouting report of Holmgren. Standing 7-feet tall with phenomenal length, Holmgren is a true game-changer on the defensive end with his rim protection. He is the best shot-blocker in the country and definitely the best shot-blocker I have seen in high school basketball.

“He additionally is one of the most versatile players in the senior class and while he fills the stat sheet in multiple categories and is extremely productive, his upside is still immense. He impacts the game in so many areas and plays with a huge chip on his shoulder.”