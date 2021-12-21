Still a freshman, Kaleb Bailey won 6A DI Texas title and picked up 1st offer over weekend

The 6A Division I championship in Texas is the biggest game in the country. Tens of thousands of fans pack into AT&T Stadium to watch two high school teams duke it out, and the winner is anointed the champion of the state—a state that argues it is the biggest and best of all in the high school football landscape.

This past Saturday, it was 42,544 fans who jostled into the NFL stadium to watch North Shore (Houston) and Duncanville (Texas) battle it out for the third time in four years. Like the other two times, North Shore came out on top — but unlike the others, it was a freshman at the helm.

Kaleb Bailey had himself a heck of a weekend, passing for two touchdowns in North Shore’s 17-10 championship victory, being named Offensive MVP of the title game, and then picking up his first college offer the next day.

Win a game like this and it’s no surprise that a school came calling. On Sunday, Bailey tweeted that UTSA gave him his first offer.

After a Great Conversation with @CoachJP3 I Am Extremely Blessed & Honored to say that I have Earned my very 1st Offer from The University of Texas at San Antonio San Antonio ￼ pic.twitter.com/nDiqoaJI0W — Kaleb Bailey (@unexpectedkb9) December 20, 2021

Rivals reports that seven schools have expressed interest in Bailey, including LSU, Oklahoma, Texas, and Texas A&M. Even if this championship game is all you’ve seen of Bailey, it’s clear why there is interest.

The freshman stood tall on the biggest of stages, completing 10 of 13 passes for 107 yards and a pair of touchdowns and rushing for 54 yards. His second touchdown pass was a dime, a late-game 39-yard throw to David Amador in the end zone. It ended up being the game-winning score.

CHANGING THE ENEGRY 😤 David Amador's 11th TD of the season and possibly his biggest yet. A HUGE 39-yard catch for the TD to put @NSNationFB in front with 2:53 left in the game! @JackBox | @uiltexas | #UILState | #UILonBally pic.twitter.com/JxIC3qkA05 — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) December 18, 2021

Doing that at this stage at this age is no small feat. Bailey took the place of Dematrius Davis, North Shore’s four-year starting quarterback who won a pair of state championships before heading to Auburn. But even Davis wasn’t able to win a championship as a freshman.

On Saturday, Bailey and North Shore came through. Running back Xavier Owens rushed 19 times for 72 yards. The defense only allowed one touchdown to a Duncanville team who had scored more than 50 points eight times this season, racked up a 13-game winning streak and outscored opponents 698-120 entering the night. The Mustangs got back to the top of the Texas high school football chain.