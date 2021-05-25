Report: Overtime Elite league signs two more elite recruits

Less than a week after making its first two splash signings, the Overtime Elite basketball league has reportedly secured the signatures of two more elite recruits.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Florida twins Amen and Ausar Thompson have elected to bypass the remainder of their high school basketball and college basketball eligibility to sign two-year contracts with Overtime Elite. Ausar Thompson, a 6-foot-6 combo guard, is ranked as the No. 30 recruit in the class of 2022 according to 247Sports. Amen Thompson checks in one spot behind him at No. 31.

Overtime Elite’s signing of the Thompson twins comes on the heels of the signing of another pair of Florida twins. Matt and Ryan Bewley, both five-star recruits in the class of 2023, signed with Overtime Elite last week.

RELATED: Overtime Elite league signs 5-star prospects Matt and Ryan Bewley

Overtime Elite, also known as OTE, will consist of 30 players who will all earn a floor of $100,000 per year, plus bonuses and shares of equity in Overtime according to Overtime’s press release. Players will also be able to profit off their name, image and likeness through avenues such as custom jersey sales, trading cards and video games. Players will also have the right to sign sponsorships with sneaker companies.

Overtime Elite will also provide health care for players. Those who don’t pursue professional opportunities after playing in the league will have up to $100,000 of their college tuition cost covered.