Michigan State makes school shooting victim Tate Myre honorary signee

Oxford (Mich.) high school football star Tate Myre dreamed of suiting up for his beloved Michigan State Spartans before he was tragically killed during a school shooting on Nov. 30.

Thanks to a kind act by Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker and the Michigan State program, he will now always be a Spartan.

Michigan State made Myre an honorary signee Wednesday at the beginning of the early signing period. Despite the Spartans being in a heated race to flip five-star offensive tackle prospect, Kiyunata Goodwin, their first order of business on the first day of the signing period was to honor Myre in the best way they felt they could.

We would like to welcome Tate Myre as an honorary Spartan Dawg to our #Proce22Driven class 💚 #SD4L #OxfordStrong pic.twitter.com/QD64s0HKnP — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 15, 2021

The Detroit Free Press recently detailed Myre’s heroics on the day of the shooting. He reportedly chose to go after the shooter despite having the opportunity to make his way to safety with his classmates.

Former Detroit sports personality Justin Rose shared a tweet that Myre was a lifelong Michigan State fan shortly after his reported death. That was confirmed and it eventually made its way back to Tucker. After checking in with compliance and Myre’s family, Michigan State honored Myre on Wednesday morning.

As it turns out, Michigan State had known of Myre long before his death. He was invited on an unofficial to watch the Spartans play Penn State in November, but instead visited Toledo that weekend and was planning on taking an official visit with the program.

Myre will not get the chance to live out his dream of playing at Michigan State, but his actions and heroic sacrifice make someone who will never be forgotten and forever recognized as a Spartan.