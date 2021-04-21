Parker Wolfe named 2020-21 Gatorade National Boys Cross Country Player of the Year

Parker Wolfe of Greenwood Village High School in Greenwood Village, Colo. was 2020-21 Gatorade National Boys Cross Country Player of the Year on Wednesday.

Wolfe won the Colorado Class 5A individual state championship this past season with a course record of 15:10.4. The 5-foot-7, 125-pound senior also won the RunningLane National Championships with a time of 14:26.94 to go along with victories at the Region I championships, the Heritage Distance Classic and the Centennial League Warrior 5K.

“Parker Wolfe’s season was about quality over quantity,” said Erik Boal, an editor with Dyestat. “When he was at his best, there was no one better—a reality underscored by his course-record performances at both the Heritage Classic and the Colorado State 5A final, in addition to another exceptional effort at the RunningLane National Championships. Wolfe went from being the final guy to earn All-American status at Foot Locker nationals in 2019 to one of the country’s most dominant competitors a year later, joining an impressive legacy of outstanding Colorado distance runners.”

Wolfe, a member of his high school’s DECA club, volunteers locally on behalf of Warren Village, which provides assistance to low-income, single-parent families. He has also maintained a 3.86 GPA in the classroom and has signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his cross country career at the University of North Carolina.

“No one could have predicted how the last year would be, and it didn’t slow down Parker from accomplishing his goals,” Gatorade Senior Vice President and General Manager Brett O’Brien said. “Parker is an impressive student-athlete and a deserving winner of the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Cross Country Player of the Year award.”