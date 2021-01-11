USA Today Sports

Ohio State QB commit Quinn Ewers does 'O-H' to Alabama signee

Football

By January 11, 2021 12:50 pm

Top 2022 quarterback recruit and Ohio State commit Quinn Ewers decided to have a little fun with Alabama signee Kendrick Blackshire after Southlake Carroll’s stunning upset over Duncanville in the Texas 6A semifinals on Saturday.

With the National Championship game between Alabama and Ohio State only 48 hours away at the time, the beef spilled over to the high school football field. Video caught Ewers flashing Ohio State’s famous “O-H” symbol at Blackshire when the two met at midfield postgame.

It goes without saying Ewers’ gesture was done in good nature, as both players shared a smile and a laugh. Ewers got the best of Blackshire and Duncanville in the end, though, throwing for 167 yards and registering two touchdowns in a win over the Panthers.

Blackshire will now begin preparing for his career at Alabama, while Ewers’ focus shifts to Austin Westlake in the Texas 6A championship game this weekend. Who knows, though? Maybe Blackshire and Ewers will meet again in a national championship game of their own down the line.

