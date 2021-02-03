National Signing Day: Top 100 OLB Raesjon Davis commits to USC

Top 100 Mater Dei (Calif.) outside linebacker Raesjon Davis committed to USC on 247Sports’ National Signing Day Show Wednesday morning.

Davis, a former LSU commit, elected to stay home and play for the Trojans over offers from Ohio State, Oregon and Vanderbilt. LSU also remained in the picture after Davis’ decommitment.

Davis visited Ohio State last weekend and the Buckeyes served as USC’s main competition down the stretch. However, the feeling of being at home pulled Davis toward the Trojans, giving head coach Clay Helton a key late-cycle addition.

“It was a really tough decision honestly,” Davis told 247Sports’ Greg Biggins. “It came down to USC and Ohio State but in the end, USC felt like home for me. I mean it is home, I grew up a USC fan and I have a really strong comfort level there.

“I think the program is going in the right direction. Early on, I wasn’t really looking at USC, that’s why I committed to LSU. Over the last year, I’ve seen a lot of improvement and I like the new defensive coaches a lot. When I watched them play this year, it looked like they were having fun again and I’m excited to be a part of that.”

Davis is the No. 48 recruit, No. 4 outside linebacker and No. 3 prospect in California in the class of 2021 according to 247Sports. His scouting report reads: