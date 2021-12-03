Raleek Brown looking to bring 'Reggie Bush vibes' to USC

Five-star Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei running back Raleek Brown committed to Oklahoma to have a chance to play for one of the brightest offensive minds in college football.

Now, he’ll be doing so at USC.

Brown flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to the Trojans on Thursday, becoming the latest former Sooners pledge to follow Lincoln Riley to Southern California. The Mater Dei star teased a flip to USC shortly after Riley was hired as the program’s next head coach and quickly made that reality after hosting Riley and his USC coaching staff for an in-home visit earlier in the week.

“Lincoln Riley, that’s my guy,” Brown told 247Sports. “He and coach Simmons were the two guys that were recruiting me and now they’re both at USC. I was shocked he was leaving but then excited he was coming to USC.

“I’ve been up to USC a ton of times, since before I even got to high school and I’m super familiar with it there. I have a strong comfort level at the school and a lot of family nearby so it’s honestly a great situation for me.”

Brown is an explosive playmaker who is widely thought to be one of the best running backs in the class of 2022. USC has had its fair share of dynamic tailbacks in recent years, but none with the potential that Brown carries. He’s looking to translate that potential into production that reminds Trojans fans of one of the best running backs in program history.

I’m bout to give LA them Reggie bush vibes watch ‼️✌🏾 @ReggieBush — RALEEK BROWN (@raleek2) December 3, 2021

Brown has a lot of work to do to reach Bush’s level. The former Heisman Trophy winner is not just one of the best running backs in USC history. He’s one of the best running backs in college football history, helping the Trojans reach the pinnacle of the sport.

Brown has the tools to make a similar impact when it’s all said and done. Even if he doesn’t climb quite as high as Bush, the vibes have definitely been restored in Los Angeles with Riley bringing a group of elite talent along with him.