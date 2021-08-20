Hall of Famer Ray Allen reportedly named new basketball coach at Gulliver Prep

It looks like NBA legend Ray Allen is preparing to embark on a new career path within basketball.

Allen was reportedly named the head coach at Gulliver Prep in Florida on Thursday. The Raiders struggled to a 5-16 record last season after winning 23 games in 2019-20.

Congratulations to Ray Allen on his head coaching position at Gulliver Prep. pic.twitter.com/XYIk7Ssyur — Mia High School Bask (@miamidadebb) August 20, 2021

Widely considered to be one of, if not the, greatest shooter of all-time, Allen made 10 NBA All-Star teams and earned two All-NBA selections during his illustrious career. He also won two championships with the Boston Celtics in 2008 and the Miami Heat in 2013.