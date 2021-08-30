Robert Dillingham leads USA U16 National Team to seventh straight gold medal

The USA U16 Men’s Basketball team has been a force on the international circuit for years and that continued in the FIBA Americas on Sunday.

Five-star point guard Robert Dillingham scored 31 points to lead a 90-75 win over Argentina. Team USA is now 37-0 all-time in FIBA Americas play since its debut in 2009.

Dillingham’s 31 points were a team record. The Combine Academy (N.C.) star added six rebounds four assists and three steals to his stat line. Dillingham played a major role in Team USA’s come-from-behind win over Argentina, spearheading a 13-1 run before halftime to cut Argentina’s lead to 31-30.

Team USA as a whole turned it up a notch in the third quarter, opening its lead up to 59-50 by the beginning of the fourth quarter. Team USA then outscored Argentina 31-25 in the fourth, securing its gold medal in its tightest game of the FIBA Americas.

Five-star Duncanville (Texas) power forward Ronald Holland also played a major role alongside Dillingham in Team USA’s win, finishing with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Holland was one of Team USA’s best and most consistent players throughout the tournament, averaging 19 points and 10.2 rebounds in six games.

With the win, Team USA secured its spot in the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup. Argentina, Canada and the Dominican Republic will also participate in the U17 World Cup.

