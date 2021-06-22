Elite RB recruit Gavin Sawchuk commits to Oklahoma

One official visit was all it took for four-star running back Gavin Sawchuk to feel comfortable ending his recruitment.

Sawchuk took an official visit to Oklahoma over the weekend and bonded with running backs coach DeMarco Murray, as well as Sooners great Adrian Peterson. That sealed the deal for the Colorado native, as he announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s a rich tradition,” Sawchuk said of Oklahoma in an interview with 247Sports. “The thing that’s most crazy, the craziest thing to me is they don’t have a Doak Walker yet. Those guys got robbed. I’m hoping to pull that for them and I’m real excited to be part of the family.”

Sawchuk ultimately picked Oklahoma over a group of top suitors consisting of Notre Dame, Ohio State and USC.

“It was love for all the other programs, I had great times out there and I can see myself at all those programs but I knew when I visited Oklahoma I knew I wanted to be there, I had to be there and I didn’t feel that at any other school and that helped me make my decision,” Sawchuk said.

“I think just the atmosphere, I loved the coaches, loved being around them, it was a lot of fun spending time around some of the players. I was really looking for a great atmosphere to be around and I felt it there.”

“Well-proportioned frame with narrow build and strong lower half,” 247Sports’ Blair Angulo said in his evaluation of Sawchuk. “Elite top-end speed and lightning-quick reflexes. Explodes through running lanes and separates in open space. Lethal beyond the second level and touchdown threat from anywhere on the field.

“Turns corners well, cuts up the field seamlessly and makes defenders miss. Shows decent vision to run between tackles, but appears more comfortable breaking to outside. Above-average pass-catcher out of backfield. Could still improve patience in allowing blocks to line up. Potential to be an instant impact player at Power Five level and high-round NFL Draft upside.”