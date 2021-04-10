Rutgers football 2022 recruiting class ranked No. 6 nationally after landing Gavin Wimsatt

Rutgers football took strides back toward relevancy in Greg Schiano’s return to the banks in 2020. Now, that momentum is paying dividends on the recruiting trail.
The Scarlet Knights scored their latest commitment and the biggest recruiting victory of Schiano’s second stint with the program Friday, as four-star quarterback and top 100 recruit Gavin Wimsatt committed to Rutgers over Kentucky. Wimsatt received 20 total offers throughout his recruitment, with Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Oregon and TCU among the notable programs vying for the Kentucky native’s services.
Wimsatt is now the highest-rated member of a Rutgers 2022 recruiting class that currently ranks No. 6 nationally and features three other four-star recruits — Philadelphia (Pa.) Neumann Goretti inside linebacker Anthony Johnson, Stuart (Fla.) Martin County wide receiver Amarion Brown and Glenside (Pa.) La Salle College running back Samuel Brown. The Scarlet Knights have not had four four-star recruits in a single recruiting class since their 2012 signing class, which was headlined by five-star defensive end Darius Hamilton and four-star wide receiver Leonte Carroo.
Ranked as the No. 89 recruit in the class of 2022, No. 3 dual-threat quarterback and the top prospect in Kentucky according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings, Wimsatt is Rutgers’ highest-rated commit since Hamilton. His 247Sports scouting report reads:
Owns good size and frame for the QB position with an athletic, somewhat high-cut build. Great length will allow for more mass in a college weight-training program. Multi-sport background in football, basketball and baseball. Played 58 games in basketball across freshman and sophomore years, averaging 11 points, six rebounds, and two blocks. Bouncy athlete with explosion on the hardwood. Functional athleticism shows on the gridiron as a play-extender outside the pocket and a runner, whether designed or scrambling. Not a burner but a long-striding speed-builder in the open field with good long speed relative to position. Generates a lot of torque and subsequent arm strength when throwing on the run, especially throwing across his body when rolling left. Displays good awareness in the pocket and has an instinctive play style that allows for big-play ability in off-schedule situations. Places the ball well on downfield throws outside the numbers. Arm strength does not look to be an issue. Size and athleticism allow for good over-the-middle velocity when required. Strong but not elite production through sophomore and junior seasons. Accuracy and consistency can improve, as evidenced by 57 completion percentage over 2019-2020 seasons. Will need to cut down on turnovers (INT rate of one in every 29.36 throws over sophomore and junior seasons). Will take some chances with his arm at times, but that’s also part of what makes him dangerous as a playmaker. Looks like one of the better 2022 quarterbacks nationally with a high developmental upside. Projects to high-major competition with the long-term potential to reach mid- to early-round NFL Draft consideration.