Rutgers football 2022 recruiting class ranked No. 6 nationally after landing Gavin Wimsatt

Rutgers football took strides back toward relevancy in Greg Schiano’s return to the banks in 2020. Now, that momentum is paying dividends on the recruiting trail.

The Scarlet Knights scored their latest commitment and the biggest recruiting victory of Schiano’s second stint with the program Friday, as four-star quarterback and top 100 recruit Gavin Wimsatt committed to Rutgers over Kentucky. Wimsatt received 20 total offers throughout his recruitment, with Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Oregon and TCU among the notable programs vying for the Kentucky native’s services.

Wimsatt is now the highest-rated member of a Rutgers 2022 recruiting class that currently ranks No. 6 nationally and features three other four-star recruits — Philadelphia (Pa.) Neumann Goretti inside linebacker Anthony Johnson, Stuart (Fla.) Martin County wide receiver Amarion Brown and Glenside (Pa.) La Salle College running back Samuel Brown. The Scarlet Knights have not had four four-star recruits in a single recruiting class since their 2012 signing class, which was headlined by five-star defensive end Darius Hamilton and four-star wide receiver Leonte Carroo.

Ranked as the No. 89 recruit in the class of 2022, No. 3 dual-threat quarterback and the top prospect in Kentucky according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings, Wimsatt is Rutgers’ highest-rated commit since Hamilton. His 247Sports scouting report reads: