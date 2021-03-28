Top-ranked QB Sam Huard breaks Washington state passing record

Sam Huard etched his name into Washington’s high school football record book on Saturday, shattering the state’s career passing yards mark in his final prep game.

Huard broke the record late in the second quarter of Kennedy Catholic’s 60-17 win over Kentwood High School. He entered the game needing 341 passing yards to break former Boise State star and current Denver Broncos backup Brett Rypien’s mark of 13,044 yards through the air.\

RELATED: St. John Bosco downs Servite in battle of California heavyweights

A 12-yard completion to Leland Ward gave Huard the record just before halftime, with Kennedy Catholic holding a commanding 34-3 lead. At the end of the first half, Huard was a remarkable 30 of 38 for 384 yards and five touchdowns. He finished the game having completed 40 of 56 passes for 514 yards and eight touchdowns after being pulled with just over four minutes remaining.

Huard entered Washington’s COVID-19 pandemic-shortened high school football season with 11,745 passing yards and 132 touchdowns in just 32 career games. Huard is the top-ranked pro-style quarterback and No. 11 overall recruit in the class of 2021, according to 247Sports. His scouting report reads: