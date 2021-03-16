5-star QB Sam Huard inches closer to Washington passing record in senior season debut

Five-star quarterback Sam Huard showed no signs of rust after months on the sideline in Kennedy Catholic’s season-opener over the weekend, throwing for 495 yards and seven touchdowns in a 49-14 win.

Huard threw for 341 yards and five touchdowns in the first half before Kennedy Catholic jumped out to a big lead and eased off the gas. The University of Washington signee is now just 805 yards away from breaking the Washington state career passing record of 13,044 yards set by former Boise State star and current Denver Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien from 2011-14.

Huard has thrown for 12,240 yards and 139 touchdowns so far in his high school career.

“I just wanted to take a moment and see all my teammates and my coaches and just be out here together,” Huard said postgame, per the Tacoma Tribune. “Just being able to play with these guys, it means the world to me. … That’s the only thing that matters to me at the end of the day is just being out here playing the game that I love with my teammates.”

RELATED: Trevor Lawrence and Patrick Mahomes are Arch Manning’s biggest non-family influences

Huard is the top-ranked pro-style quarterback and No. 11 overall recruit in the class of 2021, according to 247Sports. His scouting report reads: