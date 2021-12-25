Duke MBB picks up 2nd 2023 commit, 4-star power forward Sean Stewart

Duke men’s basketball’s 2022 class is looking insane, with three top-10 prospects signed, another five-star committed, a four-star shooting guard signed and a three-star center committed.

With those players locked down, the Blue Devils have started making moves on the 2023 front.

On Thursday, power forward Sean Stewart committed to Duke, making the program the first in the country to have received a commitment from both a five- and four-star recruit in the class of 2023.

Stewart, listed at 6-foot-8 and 210 pounds, is a four-star forward out of Windermere (Fla.) High School. He is ranked the fifth-best PF and the No. 33 player in the country on the 247Sports Composite.

Stewart told Sports Illustrated that he is excited for the positionless nature of head coach-to-be Jon Scheyer’s offense and that Duke legend Grant Hill is a family friend.

He chose the program over Stanford, Michigan, Georgetown, Ohio State, Kansas, Howard and Harvard, according to SI.

Duke’s class of 2023 is now made up of Stewart and five-star point guard Caleb Foster, an Oak Hill Academy (Mouth Of Wilson, Va.) star ranked No. 9 overall in the class.

The 2022 signees shows that the departure of Mike Krzyzewski is not affecting recruiting, and the early commits in the class of 2023 show that the program isn’t slowing down.