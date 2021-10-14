Top 2022 recruit Shaedon Sharpe 'strongly considering' enrolling early at Kentucky

The top high school basketball recruit in the class of 2022 is reportedly considering following the lead of Emoni Bates and Jalen Duren and jumping to the college ranks earlier than originally expected.

Glendale (Ariz.) Dream City Christian shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe is “strongly considering” enrolling early at Kentucky for the second semester, according to 247Sports. Sharpe would not play for the Wildcats this upcoming season, much like Hamidou Diallo when he left Putnam Science Academy early to join Kentucky midway through the 2016-2017 season.

“Shaedon Sharpe’s development is well ahead of schedule, as a result, he is considering enrolling earlier than expected at the University of Kentucky,” 247Sports’ Travis Branham wrote.

Enrolling early would allow Sharpe to continue his accelerated development under the guidance of John Calipari and his coaching staff. Sharpe would not factor into Kentucky’s on-court plans during the 2021-22 college basketball season, but his time spent practicing with the team during the spring semester would likely have him ready to claim a spot in the starting lineup in 2022-23.

Sharpe’s potential early enrollment also puts him one step closer to the NBA draft. Diallo never played a game at Kentucky, instead using his time with the program to develop and jump straight to the professional ranks. Diallo was ultimately selected in the second round of the 2018 draft.

A final decision on Sharpe’s future has yet to be made, but one could come soon, according to Branham.