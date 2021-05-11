Sierra Canyon basketball star Chance Westry leaves program

Sierra Canyon basketball star Chance Westry has left the program, according to the Los Angeles Daily News.

Westry, a Pennsylvania native and the No. 34 overall recruit in the class of 2022, is no longer with the program due to personal reasons, according to head coach Andre Chevalier. Westry averaged 14.2 points in five games for Sierra Canyon this season, but had not played in the team’s last two games.

Sierra Canyon has played short-handed throughout most of the 2021 season. Aside from Westry’s recent and now long-term absence, Max Allen, a 6-foot-8 forward, left the program before the regular season began on April 22. 7-foot-3 center Harold Yu is also not joining the team and Bronny James is unlikely to suit up for his sophomore season after tearing his meniscus in February.

RELATED: Amari Bailey explodes for 35 points in Sierra Canyon’s 58th straight league win

Nonetheless, Sierra Canyon has remained one of the top dogs on the California high school basketball season thanks to five-star guard Amari Bailey, who recently posted a triple-double in a win over Crossroads High School last week. Despite its shortened rotation, Sierra Canyon has now won 59 straight league games and remain title contenders entering the postseason, which begins on May 28.