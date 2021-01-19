Sierra Canyon docu-series produced by LeBron James coming to Amazon

Sierra Canyon and Bronny James have received no shortage of national attention for the last couple of years. Now, fans are on the verge of getting an in-depth look at the program and the stars behind it.

“Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers,” a docu-series executive produced by Maverick Carter and LeBron James, is set to hit Amazon Prime Video’s free streaming on Feb. 26, according to a press release. IMDbTV also released a trailer for the series.

Per the release, the docu-series will take a look at Sierra Canyon’s 2019-20 championship season, which featured Bronny James and Dwayne Wade’s son, Zaire.

“We are thrilled to partner with UNINTERRUPTED on Top Class, a story that speaks to executive producers LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s unique and innovative ability to tell distinctive, culture-defining stories for all audiences,” IMDbTV Co-Head of Content and Programming Laura Anderson said.

“Like millions of fans around the world, we were riveted by the Trailblazers’ dynamic and exceptional journey last season. Telling a story beyond sports and highlighting how the team’s intelligence and competitive streak seamlessly transfer to the classroom, the docuseries captures the devotion, resilience, and raw emotion experienced by the players, coaches, and families through every setback and victory – both on and off the court.”

Sierra Canyon’s 2019-20 roster also featured Kentucky freshman BJ Boston and Stanford freshman Ziaire Williams, both of whom were five-star recruits in the class of 2020. The Trailblazers also featured James, Wade and current high school stars Amari Bailey and Shy Odom.