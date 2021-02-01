Kentucky commit Skyy Clark opts out of remainder of high school season

One of the top high school basketball recruits in the class of 2022 is putting an end to his junior season.

Kentucky commit Skyy Clark announced Sunday that he is opting out of the remainder of his season at Ensworth High School in Tennessee due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I would like to announce that my brother ZZ and I will not be continuing the remainder of this HS basketball season because of growing concerns with the coronavirus pandemic that threatens the world and more specifically, my family,” Clark tweeted. “ZZ and I would like to thank the entire coaching staff at Ensworth HS for helping us through these times by providing us a safe outlet to play the sport we both love.

“My brother ZZ and I will be working out diligently to prepare for the possibilities that spring and summer basketball have to offer, and we pray that the world will be a better place so myself, brother and peers can compete in safe environments all across the country.”

Clark committed to Kentucky in October over offers from DePaul, Kansas, Memphis, Michigan, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee State, UCLA and USC. According to 247Sports, he is the No. 12 recruit, No. 2 combo guard and No. 1 prospect in Tennessee in the class of 2022.

“I just feel like it’s the best fit for me as a player and as a person,” Clark told 247Sports of his decision. “Every school that has recruited me has offered a lot but I just feel like, especially after the NBA Bubble and the Playoffs, there’s really not one Kentucky player in the league that’s not doing well right now. I also built a really great relationship with coach [Joel] Justus over the past few years and Coach Cal recently. I just feel like it’s the best fit for me and for what I want to do in the future.”