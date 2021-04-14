Sydney Thorvaldson named 2020-21 Gatorade National Girls Cross Country Player of the Year

Sydney Thorvaldson of Rawlins High School in Rawlins, Wyoming, was named 2020-21 Gatorade National Girls Cross Country Player of the Year on Wednesday.

Wyoming’s three-time returning Gatorade Girls Cross Country Player of the Year and a two-time Gatorade state Girls Track & Field Player of the Year, Thorvaldson won the Wyoming Class 3A state meet this season with a state record time of 16:59.6. Thorvaldson also set a state prep 5K record in Colorado when she won the Heritage Distance Classic in 16:19.0.

“In a broken season, Thorvaldson actively pursued racing against the best athletes around the country, even traveling thousands of miles to ensure she would be challenged by defending state champions and returning All-Americans,” Erik Boal, an editor with Dyestat said, per release. “In spite of battling some of the most difficult racing conditions in the nation and, with her legacy in Wyoming unmatched, she saved her best performances for prestigious courses and showcase races in Colorado, Indiana and Texas, consistently separating herself from elite competitors by significant and often lopsided margins.”

As a member of the Rawlins High School student council and National Honor Society, Thorvaldson is also active in her community, volunteering on behalf of community beautification projects. She has also served as a teacher’s aide at her local church, all while maintaining a 4.0 GPA in the classroom en route to signing a National Letter of Intent to continue her athletic career at the University of Arkansas in the fall.

“Sydney is one of the best high school athletes in the country, but she also performs admirably in the classroom and the community,” Gatorade Senior Vice President and General Manager Brett O’Brien said. “This award is about celebrating the whole student-athlete for who they are, and we look forward to seeing Sydney’s continued success in and out of sports.”