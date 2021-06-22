2021 Texas football signee arrested on assault charges

2021 Texas signee and Rudder High School standout wide receiver Keithron Lee was arrested on assault charges in Bryan, Texas over the weekend, according to Horns247.

According to Brazos County jail records, Lee was arrested on assault of a family member charges. His bond was set at $5,000 after the arrest. Further details regarding Lee’s arrest have yet to be made available to the public.

Lee committed to former Texas head coach Tom Herman and his coaching staff in December and remained committed to the Longhorns after Steve Sarkisian took over as head coach after Herman was fired. Lee starred as a senior at Rudder, catching 65 passes for 1,139 yards and 16 touchdowns to go along with 554 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns.

“I really view him as a slot type of receiver for us,” Sarkisian said of Lee on National Signing Day in February. “I think this guy’s got a real high football IQ. All of the gadget type plays — the jet sweeps, the bubbles — those things stand out, but when you really start digging into the tape on him, his ability to adjust on the football down the field is something that’s been very impressive to me.”

Lee is not the first 2021 Texas signee to run into trouble with the law. Cornerback Ishmael Ibraheem was arrested and charged with carjacking and evading arrest in December. However, Ibraheem signed with Texas in February after completing community service following the incident.

