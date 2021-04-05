Report: Ex-Del Valle HC Charles Burton, 5-star WR Caleb Burton to join Lake Travis

With Charles Burton not returning as Del Valle High School’s football coach next season, five-star wide receiver Caleb Burton decided to play his senior season elsewhere.

Now, the two are joining forces once again at a Texas high school football powerhouse.

According to Thomas Jones of the Austin American-Statesman, Charles Burton is joining Lake Travis High School’s coaching staff, with his son set to transfer into the school as well. Charles Burton’s hire won’t be approved by the Lake Travis school district until later this month and he won’t begin working at the school until next school year.

Charles Burton was recently replaced at Del Valle by IMG Academy’s Bobby Acosta. The elder Burton went 29-51 in eight seasons at Del Valle and was the school’s longest-tenured head coach before resigning from the position in March. Burton made just one playoff appearance in his tenure at Del Valle and went 3-6 last season.

Caleb Burton, meanwhile, is committed to Ohio State and caught 82 passes for 1,515 yards and 18 touchdowns in his freshman and sophomore years before missing his junior year with an injury. Once he returns, he will bolster a Lake Travis team that averaged 52.6 points per game and went 6-1 last season.

Lake Travis welcomes back eight starters on defense and five on offense next season, headlined by quarterback Bo Edmundson.