Texas HS football player, Wyoming signee Tony Evans Jr. killed in shooting

Tragedy struck in Texas early Saturday, as Lancaster High School football player and Wyoming signee Tony Evans Jr. was shot and killed, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Evans Jr. and another person were reportedly shot at about 1:30 a.m. in a hotel room approximately three miles away from Dallas Love Field Airport. Both victims were rushed to the hospital, where Evans Jr. was ultimately pronounced dead. The other victim, who police did not identify, is currently in stable condition.

Evans Jr. was a star wide receiver at Lancaster and just recently signed his National Letter of Intent to play college football at Wyoming over an offer from Northern Colorado.

“He wanted everything to work out,” said Rodney Hudson, a friend of Evans Jr.’s, per the Dallas Morning News. “And he was going to have a breakout season. That’s what he did. Whatever he told me he did. There was nothing fake about him, he’s real. Even though he was playful, he’s real. That love that he showed is real. I just want people to know that.”

Police have yet to take any suspects into custody for the shooting and have not yet released details on the events that led to the shooting. According to Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News, Evans Jr.’s death is being investigated as a homicide.