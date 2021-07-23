Texas HS football coaching legend Todd Dodge retiring at end of 2021 season

One of the most successful high school football coaches in Texas history has decided that the 2021 season will be his last spending Friday nights on the sideline.

Austin Westlake head coach Todd Dodge announced Thursday that this upcoming high school football season will be his last as a head coach. Dodge led Austin Westlake to a perfect 14-0 record and a Texas 6A Division 1 state championship win over Quinn Ewers and Southlake Carroll last season.

The 2021 high school football season will be Dodge’s eighth at Austin Westlake. His tenure at the school has been an overwhelming success as the Chaps have gone 88-11 with two state titles under Dodge’s watch. The veteran head coach will have a chance to make it three with the Texas powerhouse before hanging up his whistle with a returning group of talent including four-star quarterback and Clemson commit Cade Klubnik and standout wide receiver/tight end Jaden Greathouse.

Before taking over at Austin Westlake, Dodge worked as a high school head coach at C.H. Yoe, Newman Smith, Fossil Ridge, Marble Falls and Southlake Carroll. At Southlake Carroll, Dodge posted a 98-11 record, including a 79-1 stretch with four state championships from 2002-06.

After his successful stint at Southlake Carroll, Dodge accepted the head coaching job at the University of North Texas. He did not enjoy much success in the college ranks, though, going 6-37 from 2007-10. Dodge spent 2011 as Pittsburgh’s quarterbacks coach before returning to high school football the following year.

If Dodge wins a state championship in his final season at Austin Westlake, the Chaps will be the first Texas high school football program to win three state championships in a row since Kyler Murray led Allen to three straight titles from 2012-14 in the state’s largest UIL classification.

