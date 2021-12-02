USA Today Sports

Wrong number? Michigan high school team ends up on FaceTime with Tom Brady

Football

By December 2, 2021 12:12 pm

Who dis?

FaceTime and Zoom mishaps have been well documented in the past year or so, with more folks using the mediums to connect with friends, family and even meetings for work.

And while some of the documented follies have teetered on catastrophic or severely humiliating, not all the blunders have caused unwanted circumstances.

Just ask the members of the boys’ freshmen basketball team at Notre Dame Prep (Pontiac, Mich.).

What started as a simple group text for practices and ride-sharing possibilities quickly turned into one of the greatest FaceTimes in the history of FaceTimes.

The silver-lined mistake? Vinny Tartaglia, who was in charge of the numbers, was off one digit when he imputed his teammate Luca’s. Instead of including him, the error in the text chain found its way to a locker room—the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ locker room—and Michigan native and Bucs cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting.

“Ya’ll meant to add me to this?” he replied.

After a bit of expected skepticism, what followed was pure internet joy—a powwow that included the likes of Rob Gronkowski, Richard Sherman, Leonard Fournette …

…and yes, Tom Brady!

According to the report, the call ended as perfectly as it started, too, with Murphy-Bunting adding a final nod to the team:

“Ball out this season!”

