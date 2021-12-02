Wrong number? Michigan high school team ends up on FaceTime with Tom Brady

Who dis?

FaceTime and Zoom mishaps have been well documented in the past year or so, with more folks using the mediums to connect with friends, family and even meetings for work.

And while some of the documented follies have teetered on catastrophic or severely humiliating, not all the blunders have caused unwanted circumstances.

Just ask the members of the boys’ freshmen basketball team at Notre Dame Prep (Pontiac, Mich.).

What started as a simple group text for practices and ride-sharing possibilities quickly turned into one of the greatest FaceTimes in the history of FaceTimes.

The silver-lined mistake? Vinny Tartaglia, who was in charge of the numbers, was off one digit when he imputed his teammate Luca’s. Instead of including him, the error in the text chain found its way to a locker room—the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ locker room—and Michigan native and Bucs cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting.

“Ya’ll meant to add me to this?” he replied.

After a bit of expected skepticism, what followed was pure internet joy—a powwow that included the likes of Rob Gronkowski, Richard Sherman, Leonard Fournette …

Apparently at that point SMB hands his phone to @_fournette who proceeds to walk around the locker room and introduce the boys to @MikeEvans13_ , @RobGronkowski, @RSherman_25, etc… pic.twitter.com/nd9aR2RgrT — P. Jason Whalen (@pjwhalen16) November 24, 2021

…and yes, Tom Brady!

Fournette stays on FaceTime for a good 10 minutes while @TomBrady finishes up a meeting. The boys are absolutely losing it during this. After some time passes he pops up on the screen and says “What’s up fellas?!?!” The boys lose their minds… pic.twitter.com/JBwTtsKrRg — P. Jason Whalen (@pjwhalen16) November 24, 2021

According to the report, the call ended as perfectly as it started, too, with Murphy-Bunting adding a final nod to the team:

“Ball out this season!”